Gallery
Ashes of Marine dog buried at Michigan War Dog Memorial
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The ashes of a cancer-stricken service dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines have reached their final resting place.
The Detroit News and MLive.com report a few hundred people gathered Saturday for the burial of Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in Oakland County's Lyon Township. The 10-year-old black lab was interred with other military service dogs.
State Sen. Mike Kowall says Cena "has done a fabulous job" and now "is welcomed home."
The dog was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until retiring in 2014. Cena became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, the dog's first wartime partner.
DeYoung organized a celebration last month in Muskegon that drew hundreds before Cena was euthanized at a museum ship and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Report details terror, heroism in aftermath of USS Fitzgerald collision
Air Force seeks retired pilots to return for staff jobs, will boost flight pay
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, US says, breaking lull
Spain investigates missing imam, mysterious explosion
At a site of Nazi terror, Muslim refugees reckon with Germany’s past
Top Air Force doc: Hospital commands keep critical role amid reforms