9 victims of Marine plane crash being honored at NY air base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Nine Marine Corps aviators who were killed when their New York-based transport plane crashed in Mississippi last month will be honored during a memorial service at their former air base.
The victims of the July 10 crash of the C-130 include nine crewmembers who served in a Marine Forces Reserve transport squadron based at Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh in New York's Hudson Valley. The other seven servicemen killed in the crash included six Marines and a Navy Corpsman from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The memorial service will occur Sunday afternoon at the Newburgh air base. It's closed to the public but will be livestreamed .
The plane was headed for pre-deployment training in Arizona when it crashed. The cause remains under investigation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Family identifies US soldier killed in booby-trapped building in eastern Afghanistan
Military leaders consolidate power in Trump administration
US officials say confrontation with North Korea not imminent
‘Nobody’s looking for a war,’ Dunford says in Seoul
In Kiev, Mattis says Moscow wants to redraw borders by force
US Marines train Georgian soldiers for a deployment to Afghanistan