Marine Corps identifies F-18 pilot who died after collision between jet and tanker off the coast of Japan

Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, after a collision between a fighter jet and a refueling plane off the coast of Japan.

A Marine who died Thursday after a collision between a fighter jet and a refueling plane off the coast of Japan has been identified as F/A-18 pilot Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard.

Resilard, 28, was assigned to the Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, Japan, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

" He was an effective and dedicated leader who cared for his Marines and fellow fighter pilots with passion. His warm and charismatic nature bound us together and we will miss him terribly. We honor his service and his contribution to the Marine Corps and our great nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," said Lt. Col. James Compton, commanding officer of the squadron.

Five Marines remain missing off Japan’s coast as a multinational search enters its second day, a Japanese Defense Ministry official said Friday.

Resilard and another Marine were recovered from the Pacific Ocean after an F/A-18 Hornet and a KC-130 Hercules aerial tanker collided midair just before 2 a.m. Thursday and crashed in the sea south of Cape Muroto on the mainland island of Shikoku, according to the Defense Ministry. The other Marine is in fair condition, according to U.S. and Japanese officials.

Resilard is from Miramar, Fla., and his decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

