Louisiana man reportedly detained for trying to enter North Korea

A Louisiana man was reportedly detained after attempting to cross into North Korea from the South, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean police reportedly arrested a U.S. citizen Monday for allegedly entering a restricted border area without a permit in a bid to cross over to North Korea.

A 58-year-old man from Louisiana identified only as “A” was detained after crossing the Civilian Control Line near the heavily fortified frontier, the Yonhap News Agency quoted authorities as saying.

People must have a permit to enter the area, which is just south of the Demilitarized Zone, a 2.2-mile wide, 150-mile long no man’s land that divides the peninsula.

The U.S. Embassy is aware of the report and is looking into it, an official told Stars and Stripes on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case.

“If it is determined that a U.S. citizen has been detained, the embassy will provide appropriate consular services,” the official said. “Privacy concerns prevent us from sharing information on individual cases.”

A villager in Yeoncheon County, about 40 miles north of Seoul, discovered the American and reported him to the South Korean army, Yonhap reported. The man was captured about an hour later in an area controlled by the 28th Infantry Division.

The man came to South Korea three days ago and planned to enter the communist state for political purposes, said the Yonhap report, which gave no further details and couldn’t be independently confirmed.

A joint probe by the police, army and national intelligence service was underway, it added.

The two Koreas remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty. About 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are based in the South.

