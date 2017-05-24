Iraq orders investigation into abuses by security forces in anti-ISIS campaign

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation into alleged abuses by Iraqi security forces near Mosul earlier in the campaign to retake the country’s second largest city from the Islamic State, according to local media.

The abuses, including rape, torture and extrajudicial killings, allegedly carried out by the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Response Division, were detailed in an article published last week in the German magazine Spiegel. The article also alleges that the unit was trained and supported by U.S. forces, though it does not indicate U.S. troops took part in the abuses.

Under a law known as the Leahy law, the U.S. is prohibited from supporting units accused of human rights abuses for which “credible evidence” exists. Officials with the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition could not confirm the veracity of the allegations against the Iraqi forces but said the United States does not currently train or equip the Emergency Response Division.

“Any violation of the law of armed conflict would be unacceptable and should be investigated in a transparent manner,” the coalition said in a statement. “Prime Minister (Haider al-Abadi) has stated that he has a zero-tolerance policy for any improper action by the Iraqi Security Forces and would thoroughly investigate any such allegations.”

Defense Department policies require that Iraqi Security Forces receiving U.S. assistance are strictly vetted to ensure compliance with the Leahy law and for associations with terrorist organizations or the Iranian government.

