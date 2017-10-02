Iraq blast kills 1 coalition servicemember, wounds another

One coalition servicemember was killed and another injured in Iraq when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb on Sunday, the U.S.-led coalition said.

Names and circumstances were being withheld pending next of kin notification and would be disclosed “at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities,” the coalition said in a statement.

At least seven U.S. servicemembers have been killed this year in action while fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. A dozen U.S. servicemembers have lost their lives in combat situations since operations against ISIS began in August 2014, according to Pentagon data released before Sunday’s death. More than 50 have been wounded in action.

In late September, a French paratrooper was killed while advising local forces fighting ISIS, though officials did not specify whether the incident was in Iraq or Syria. It was France’s first combat fatality since it joined the anti-ISIS fight in September 2014.

Iraqi forces, backed with the coalition’s intelligence, equipment, airstrikes and training, are now fighting to retake the ISIS-held town of Hawija, about 140 miles north of Baghdad. The hilly, rural area, which is situated between the city of Kirkuk and ISIS strongholds in western Anbar province, is dotted with villages.

The town has been a bastion for extremists since the U.S.-led 2003 invasion and is one of the last remaining ISIS pockets Iraq since government forces liberated Mosul, the country’s second-largest city, and the town of Tal Afar in northern Nineveh province this summer.

The U.S. has stepped up airstrikes in the area in recent weeks in support of the Iraqi offensive. Coalition warplanes conducted about 40 strikes last week, Army spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said Sunday on Twitter. He said Iraqi forces had liberated 35 villages in the area — the number more than doubled by Monday morning, according to a later tweet.

Late last month, members of the elite Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service were in high spirits as they prepared for an offensive against the group in the area.

One noncommissioned officer claimed that ISIS had been broken and could no longer fight.

Iraqi forces are also battling the jihadi group in western Anbar province, near the Syrian border. Last week, ISIS launched an attack near the provincial capital of Ramadi — which was declared to be under full government control in February 2016 — apparently as a diversion.

The terrorist group has lost control of about 90 percent of the territory it once held in Iraq, the coalition said in August, after Tal Afar and its outskirts were declared liberated.

