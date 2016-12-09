Impeached S. Korean president hands office over to prime minister

South Korean President Park Geun-hye visits the Pentagon in 2015. South Korean legislators began impeachment proceedings against the leader Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, after weeks of political stagnation over an influence-peddling and corruption scandal that has prompted mass protests.

SEOUL, South Korea — President Park Geun-hye was stripped of power and handed her office to the prime minister Friday after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impeach her over an influence-peddling and corruption scandal that led to weeks of mass protests.

It was a stunning outcome to a weekslong saga during which Park, 64, faced growing calls to resign amid allegations she colluded with her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to extort millions of dollars and other favors from South Korea’s biggest companies.

South Koreans also are angry over the increasingly outrageous details that have emerged about the influence Choi wielded in the halls of power.

"I'd like to say that I'm deeply sorry to the people because the nation has to experience this turmoil because of my negligence and lack of virtue at a time when our security and economy both face difficulties," Park said at a Cabinet meeting after the vote.

She offered similar apologies in three previous nationwide addresses, but they failed to quell the fury that has drawn millions into the streets of Seoul and other major cities to demand her resignation for six Saturdays in a row.

The voting process was shown live on TV, with thousands of protesters gathered outside the domed National Assembly building. Park will be suspended until a final decision is made by the Constitutional Court, which will have up to 180 days to decide. Six of the nine justices must support the decision to unseat her, then new elections would have to be held within 60 days.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn appealed for stability as he took over as interim leader, including as commander-in-chief of the military, after formal documents were hand delivered.



“Humbly upholding the will of the people, I will run state affairs in a correct and transparent manner,” he said. “Above all, the government will strive to maintain rock-solid security readiness.”



Government officials also scrambled to minimize any vacuum of power as the country faces a growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea as well as uncertainty over future relations with the U.S. under the incoming Trump administration.

Defense Minister Han Min-koo ordered the military to tighten vigilance amid fears that North Korea could try to take advantage of the crisis and stage a provocation.

“North Korea could raise military tension in an attempt to worsen the political crisis in the South and test President-elect Donald Trump, as Pyongyang has no idea of his policy toward the North,” Han said, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se ordered diplomats in overseas missions to stay focused on their duties and to reassure the host countries that Seoul maintains its foreign policy lines.

He also met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert to offer assurances that cooperation between the allies will remain firm, according to the ministry.

Many South Koreans welcomed the impeachment vote but called on Park to take it as a message and step down immediately.

“I want Park Geun-hye to resign as soon as possible so we can establish a new government,” Chang Gui Seok, a retired engineer, said as he stood in freezing temperatures on Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square.

The motion to impeach was endorsed by 234 lawmakers, well over the 200 needed to approve the bill as many members of the president’s own party joined the opposition. Fifty-six voted against it and two abstained. Seven ballots were declared invalid, according to results announced by National Assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun.

“She abused her constitutional position, violated people’s basic rights and engaged in corruption,” Kim Kwan-young, a lawmaker with the opposition People’s Party, said in remarks before the voting began. “She is in a situation in which she can’t manage the state normally because she lost the public’s trust.”

Park, whose single term in office otherwise would have ended in February 2018, has acknowledged letting Choi help edit some of her speeches. But she has denied any wrongdoing and refused to meet with prosecutors investigating the scandal.

The president has immunity from criminal charges while in office. Lawyer Park Sang Yung said in the case of impeachment, she would lose that immunity only if the court confirms the decision.

One other South Korean president has faced an impeachment vote. Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in 2004 on allegations of incompetence and violations of election laws, but he was reinstated by the Constitutional Court and served out the rest of his term.

Park became entangled with the Choi family after her mother was killed in a failed assassination attempt against her father, then-dictator Park Chung-hee, in 1974.

Witnesses have said the elder Choi — who in turn was a former Buddhist monk, a Christian mystic and religious-cult leader — became a mentor after claiming to be in communication with Park’s mother’s spirit. Choi Soon-sil, the daughter from his fifth marriage, reportedly took over that role after he died in 1994.

Park’s father was killed in 1979 by his spy chief, Kim Jae-gyu, who later told a court that one of his motives was the leader’s failure to stop Choi Tae-min’s corrupt activities and to keep him away from Park.

The president and her ruling Saenuri Party tried to broker a compromise in which she said she would stand down if parliament could arrange a smooth transfer of power, but the opposition accused her of trying to stall for time.

The crisis comes at a dangerous time as North Korea has been aggressively pursuing a nuclear-weapons program. It has conducted two nuclear tests and launched two dozen ballistic missiles so far this year.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.



