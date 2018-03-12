Hundreds of lewd photos of female servicemembers discovered in Dropbox folder

Marine Corps officials have called on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to investigate after it was revealed that 267 images of nude female servicemembers had been shared on Dropbox.

The U.S. military is looking into another case of lewd photographs of female servicemembers shared on social media.

Marine Corps officials have called on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service following revelations by Vice News last week that 267 images of female servicemembers had been shared in a Dropbox folder called “Hoes Hoin’.”

Vice reported that most of the images in the folder show women in military clothing. Some show the women’s faces, dog tags, uniforms and name tags.

“Some of the photos are selfies, others are clearly taken by another person,” the Vice report said. “Some show women performing sexual acts. A few are of service members fully clothed, in apparent attempt to shame or discredit them.”

“Finally, some photos are crude collages showing a fully clothed service member in uniform on one side and a nude photo of the same woman on the other,” the report added.

Some of the photos had been previously shared in other online groups while others appear to be new, Vice said.

“It’s been reported through NCIS and the appropriate measures have been taken,” Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Christopher Harrison told the Military Times. “I believe the site has been taken down.”

A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper that the Defense Department was also “aware of reports concerning the Dropbox site” and said it would be investigated and prosecuted if necessary.

Dropbox told the Military Times that the link to the images had been removed and banned so that it couldn’t be recirculated.

The military has struggled to deal with servicemembers’ behavior on social media since last March, when it was revealed that 30,000 people had joined a now-defunct Facebook group called Marines United, where active-duty and veteran Marines shared nude photos of female servicemembers and others, made derogatory comments about them and threatened some of the women.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller responded to the scandal in a video, telling Marines to focus on training to fight adversaries, not “hiding on social media” and participating in or allowing online activities that disrespect or harm their fellow servicemembers.

Since then the Marine Corps has cracked down on online misconduct, court martialing seven Marines, separating six and handing out 14 nonjudicial punishments and 28 adverse administrative actions, Marine Corps officials told Military Times.

<element>

In a video posted on Twitter last week, the Marine Corps said it has trained 200,000 Marines and investigated 131,000 images, 168 websites and 123 people, 55 of whom have been punished.

“Marines are expected to intervene and report every instance of online misconduct to the extent required by the law,” the video said.

robson.seth@stripes.com

Twitter: @SethRobson1