High attrition rate dashes hopes of most seeking to earn Expert Infantry Badge
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 30, 2017
HOHENFELS, Germany — Soldiers from across Europe are challenging themselves to earn one of the most coveted badges the U.S. Army offers, the Expert Infantry Badge.
Certification to get the special skills badge happens only every year or so in Europe, but the reason the badge is so rare is the staggering attrition rate.
Of the 226 American and German soldiers participating in the four-day training that ends Thursday, only 50 are expected to complete all the requirements.
During the certification, the soldiers must perform 30 combat-related tasks perfectly or they are immediately dropped from the test. The tasks, which are designed to push them mentally and physically, include assembling a variety of weapons, performing first-aid procedures and going on a 12-mile ruck march.
“The badge is extremely prestigious in the infantry community,” said Master Sgt. Davie Jones, an Expert Infantry Badge committee member. “When you see a soldier has it, you know he knows his stuff and that soldier is ready for a leadership position. It’s a huge milestone for any soldier who wants to make the infantry a career”.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Retired colonel wins $8.4M lawsuit against woman who blogged that he raped her
2 US troops killed, more wounded in Iraq
Military response to Harvey could grow as large as Katrina deployment
Ramstein run adds color to gray day in Germany
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets
Air Force seeks retired pilots to return for staff jobs, will boost flight pay