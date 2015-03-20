Hawaii to honor Filipino WWII vets with monument

An Army veteran with the 1st Filipino Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.A., hands poppy flower to a girl during the Veterans Day parade at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Nov. 11, 2015.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Tribune News Service) — The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts will appoint an artist to design and build a World War II Filipino Veterans Monument under a bill signed into law by Gov. David Ige on Monday.

House Bill 942, which was approved by the Legislature this past session, authorizes the agency to design, build and choose a location for a monument to honor and commemorate Filipino veterans of World War II.

“I think that it is so appropriate that Hawaii join the effort to correct this injustice,” Ige said. “We can do our part in correcting the broken promises and the discriminatory treatment of these veterans that served our nation and the state of Hawaii so admirably during World War II.”

Up to $200,000 will be used from the Works of Art Special Fund to build the monument.

Monday’s signing followed then-President Barack Obama signing into law a measure that collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to more than 260,000 surviving and deceased Filipino WWII veterans.

State Rep. Ty Cullen (D, Royal Kunia-Village Park-Waipahu-Makakilo-West Loch), who introduced the Hawaii bill, was emotional Monday at a news conference as he expressed his appreciation to the veterans and supporters.

“I want to thank the colleagues here for supporting the measure because it’s about time that we do something and we can do it in this manner, and today, Governor, I just want to thank you for signing this measure,” Cullen said.

In written testimony supporting the bill, Jonathan Johnson, executive director of the state Foundation on Culture and the Arts, recommended creating an art advisory committee to help with the process.

Johnson said additional staffing will be needed to complete the project.

