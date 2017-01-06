Hawaii-based fast-attack submarines get new commander
By TYLER HLAVAC | STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 6, 2017
Capt. Richard Seif has assumed command of the Pearl Harbor-based Submarine Squadron 1 and its 10 Virginia- and Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines.
Seif replaced Capt. Timothy Rexrode, who moves to the Pentagon to serve as executive assistant to the vice chief of Naval Operations.
Rear Adm. Frederick “Fritz” Roegge, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force, praised the outgoing leader during a change-of-command ceremony Thursday at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam.
“I am particularly impressed with [Rexrode’s] thoughtful leadership and mentorship of the submarine commanding officers in his charge,” Roegge said, according to a Navy statement. “Tim, the submariners of Squadron 1 will miss you.”
Rexrode called leading the squadron “the utmost privilege.”
“Captains, I learned a lot from each and every one of you … I remain your biggest fan and supporter,” he said.
Seif brings Pacific experience to the squadron, having served as deputy chief of staff for operations for Submarine Group 7 out of Yokosuka, Japan. His previous assignment was at the Pentagon, where he served as military assistant to the assistant secretary of defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities.
The squadron, established at New London, Conn., in May 1941, has been based at Pearl Harbor since Oct. 1, 1945.
