Have you seen Nike? US ambassador joins search for lost cat

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. ambassador’s plea on social media for help finding a missing cat has generated a furry furor in South Korea’s media, which has taken up the effort to find the feline.

Ambassador Mark Lippert posted a picture of a cat named Nike on Facebook and Twitter, saying it had befriended his dog Grigsby and needs to be safely returned. The owners are offering a million won (about $855) reward for the cat, which went missing on Yongsan Garrison several weeks ago.

“Grigsby’s favorite US Embassy cat friend is missing!” the post says. “Please find Nike and return Grigsby’s best cat friend to him!”

South Korean media and online communities quickly took up the cause, publishing numerous stories and pictures of the flier.

The 15-year-old cat disappeared Oct. 23 from a residence on the embassy compound at Yongsan. Lippert decided to take the case public this week after other efforts to find the cat failed.

David Gossack, who owns the cat, said Nike is originally from Bangkok, and South Korea is the fourth country in which he’s lived.

“We have been looking extensively [at Yongsan] and in surrounding neighborhoods but have not found him yet,” he said in an email. “People on base have been terrific in keeping their eyes open for Nike and helping the search.”

The fliers describe Nike as a white shorthair cat with blue eyes and grey markings on his face, ears and tail.

Broadcast network YTN reported that someone had posted photos of a cat that looked like Nike and got along with dogs, but there was no confirmation about the spotting. Gossack said they were trying to contact the person who posted them.

Anyone with information about Nike’s whereabouts can contact Gossack at 010-9153-1873 or Angela at 010-4084-1953 or email nikeyongsan@gmail.com.

Stars and Stripes staffer Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.

chang.kyong@stripes.com

gamel.kim@stripes.com