Handwritten note results in evacuation at Guam High School
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 24, 2016
A bomb threat that spurred the evacuation of a high school on the grounds of Naval Hospital Guam turned out to be a false alarm, officials said.
Security forces and military working dog teams scoured Guam High School after a handwritten note was found at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in a women’s restroom, said a Navy statement, which did not specify exactly what the note said.
“Children and teachers were evacuated from the school and relocated to a safe distance,” the statement said. “The explosive-detection dogs were able to conduct a thorough internal and external sweep of the school, with negative results.”
An “all-clear” was issued at 1:15 p.m. and “students returned to class without incident,” the statement said.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
South Korea upholds 20-year sentence for former U.S. Forces Korea dependent
Air Force Academy foyer costs reach $387,000; academy says it can't release explanation
Trump's State nominee raises doubts on Colombia peace pact
Senate Democrats could still thwart Trump's military buildup plans
2 US soldiers indicted in S. Korean meth smuggling case
US, South Korea, Japan stage missile-defense drills amid N. Korea threat