Handwritten note results in evacuation at Guam High School

A bomb threat that spurred the evacuation of a high school on the grounds of Naval Hospital Guam turned out to be a false alarm, officials said.

Security forces and military working dog teams scoured Guam High School after a handwritten note was found at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in a women’s restroom, said a Navy statement, which did not specify exactly what the note said.

“Children and teachers were evacuated from the school and relocated to a safe distance,” the statement said. “The explosive-detection dogs were able to conduct a thorough internal and external sweep of the school, with negative results.”

An “all-clear” was issued at 1:15 p.m. and “students returned to class without incident,” the statement said.

