Gunmen dressed as doctors storm Kabul military hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunmen dressed as doctors stormed a military hospital in Kabul Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more, officials and witnesses said.

Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said a suicide bomber blew himself up at a gate of Sardar Dawood Khan hospital, the country's biggest military hospital. Three other attackers dressed in hospital uniforms entered with guns and began shooting.

“Our forces landed on the roof of the hospital from helicopters and were bravely fighting the enemies,” Waaziri said.

Ismail Kawoosi from the Health Ministry said at least two people were killed and 25 others injured, but that the number of casualties could rise. The bodies were being brought to other nearby hospitals, said Health Ministry official Ismail Kawoosi“I was going to visit the children’s hospital, which is across from Sardar Dawood Khan hospital, when suddenly I heard a blast and shooting started,” said Said Sardarwali, a Kabul resident. He said the attackers were wearing white doctors’ gowns.

The NATO-led international military coalition said on Twitter: “Once again insurgents show complete disrespect for humanity by attacking a hospital We stand ready to assist Afghan security services.”

The Taliban did not immediately confirm whether the group was responsible for the attack. The insurgents claimed responsibility for two separate attacks against security forces in Kabul last week that killed at least 16 people.

An attack on the Supreme Court compound in January, in which more than 20 people died, was claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

The string of attacks comes after warnings by authorities that Kabul could experience an uptick in violence this year as emboldened militants intensify their insurgency.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman