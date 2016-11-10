Quantcast

Guam boosts strike capability with arrival of F-16 squadron

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 10, 2016

A dozen F-16s from the Maryland-based 121st Fighter Squadron have arrived on Guam for a four-month deployment.

The Fighting Falcons, part of the District of Columbia Air National Guard’s 113th Wing out of Joint Base Andrews, are in the process of arriving at Andersen Air Force Base, an Air Force official said.

“The U.S. Air Force routinely deploys aircraft to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to provide U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces with theater security packages, which help maintain a deterrent against threats to regional security and stability,” an Air Force statement said.

Such deployments have been ongoing since March 2004.

Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 121st Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., and 112th Fighter Squadron, Toledo Air National Guard Base, Ohio, stand by for launch during drills last year at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
Peter Reft/U.S. Air Force

