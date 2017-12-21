Group surgeon for Okinawa-based Task Force 76 dies while on holiday leave
By MATTHEW M. BURKE | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 21, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The group surgeon for the Navy’s forward deployed amphibious force on Okinawa died while visiting family and friends in the United States, Navy officials said Thursday.
Capt. Kedric Webster, 45, died of natural causes on Dec. 13 in Pensacola, Fla., according to a Task Force 76 statement. No further details were available.
The Tuskegee, Ala., native was remembered by colleagues for his engaged leadership, “joyful spirit, professionalism, and ever present smile,” the statement said.
“We are shocked and saddened by the death of our shipmate and friend,” said Task Force 76 commander Capt. Marvin Thompson. “He was an incredible professional, a great asset to the Navy, and a friend to many on our team. We will always remember him for his intellect, enthusiasm, and sense of humor.”
Webster — who served in the Navy for 27 years and earned his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Maryland — joined the Task Force 76 in June 2016 as the officer in charge of Fleet Surgical Team 7, the statement said. He supported crisis response operations and major exercises in the region.
Webster is survived by his mother, Fronzena Webster, and daughters, Elise and Reese Webster.
Services will be held Saturday at The Tuskegee University Chapel, in Tuskegee, followed by burial in the city’s Greenwood Cemetery, according to The Peoples Funeral Home.
