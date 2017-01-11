Gates: Tillerson can renew relations with Russia

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates gives his endorsement of Rex Tillerson, whom President-elect Donald Trump selected to become the next secretary of state, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Tillerson, at right, and former Senator Sam Nunn listen in the background.

WASHINGTON — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, is the right person to stop a “dangerous downward spiral” in relations with Russia.

Gates, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, testified in favor of the former ExxonMobil chief executive with strong Russia ties during a Senate confirmation hearing, calling the Texan a “friend and fellow Eagle Scout.”

He said Tillerson would be able to “thread the needle” by renewing needed negotiations with the Russians on the two countries’ vast nuclear weapons arsenals while also tamping down Russia’s increasing aggressiveness around the world, including the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that it interfered in the presidential election to help Trump.

Tillerson has the skill and professionalism to “find a way to stop the dangerous downward spiral in our relationship with Russia,” said Gates, who came to know Tillerson during their shared work with the Boy Scouts.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing about Tillerson’s nomination opened amid explosive — yet unsubstantiated — new allegations about Trump and Russia.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump on Friday about a report claiming the Russian government collaborated with the president-elect’s campaign and collected compromising sexual information about him, according to multiple news sources and a leaked copy of the document published by BuzzFeed.

Trump called the bombshell a false “witch hunt” and it was an unexpected backdrop to the confirmation of Tillerson, who has had a two-decade long personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tillerson spent his career rising through the ranks of ExxonMobil and cutting deals with foreign entities such as Russia, Iran and Kurds in Iraq. In 2013, he received the Order of Friendship from Putin, which is a top award for foreigners, and Tillerson has acknowledged a relationship with Putin that began in the 1990s.

As ExxonMobil CEO, he also opposed U.S. sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea. The sanctions stopped a major energy deal with the Russians.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Senate committee, said Tillerson must convince lawmakers that his past is not a problem.

“It is not too great a distance” between ExxonMobil’s profits related to Russia and Putin’s “slush fund” that is being used for propaganda campaigns designed to disrupt the United States and countries in Europe, Cardin said.

The committee will weigh whether to recommend Tillerson’s approval by the full Senate.

“This, to me, is the most important nomination the president-elect has made … but it is going to be your responsibility to define clearly what America’s role in the world is going to be,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the committee.

