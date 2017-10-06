Fourth US servicemember is dead from Wednesday attack in Niger

Staff Sgts. Jeremiah W. Johnson, Dustin M. Wright and Bryan C. Black, left to right, died of wounds suffered in a surprise attack in the southwestern part of Niger on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON –A fourth U.S. servicemember was killed Wednesday in Niger when their patrol alongside local forces was ambushed by militants, the Pentagon said Friday.

Defense officials previously had said three Green Berets were killed in the attack in the southwestern region of Niger near its border with Mali. Two other soldiers were injured in the attack and a partner-force soldier was also killed.

“The body of another U.S. servicemember has been recovered from the area of the attack, bringing the number of U.S. servicemembers killed in this attack to four,” said Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman.

The Pentagon did not identify the fourth deceased servicemember, pending next-of-kin notification.

The identities of the three Green Berets killed in the attack were released earlier Friday. They were Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio, and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia. All three soldiers were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

It remained unclear Friday what group launched the attack on the Green Berets and their Nigerien partners. Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff, said Thursday that the attack was under investigation and officials would not speculate on its nature.

McKenzie said it appeared to be the first time American forces had come under fire in Niger, where some 800 U.S. troops are deployed, according to U.S. Africa Command. Their primary mission is to support local forces fighting extremist groups, including Boko Haram and al-Qaida in the Maghreb, who operate in the region.

McKenzie acknowledged any time American forces are deployed oversees they face dangers, even the potential to be attacked, but stressed the U.S. military mission in Niger is not a combat operation.

“We have a great opportunity there to do train, advise and assist [and] to do a variety of things with them to help them stand on their own two feet,” McKenzie said. “… Certainly to the soldiers in the fight [Wednesday] it was combat. So, I don’t want to dance around that.”

