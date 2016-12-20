Fort Wainwright soldier dies after one-car crash in Fairbanks

A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in Fairbanks, Alaska, a U.S. Army Pacific statement said.

Pfc. Logan Scott Cote, 19, of Austin, Texas, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and overturned on the Johansen Expressway, according to Fairbanks police, who are investigating the incident.

Cote joined the Army in July 2015 and was assigned to the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment as a paralegal specialist, an Army statement said.

“Every member of our team is vital to the success of [U.S. Army Alaska] Aviation Task Force and our Army. Pfc. Cote was an exceptional young man who meant a lot to our Arctic Attack family. His loss is felt by our soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Jaysen Yochim, commander of the 1-25th ARB.

Army officials did not release details about the driver’s identity or condition.

cook.leon@stripes.com