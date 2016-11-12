Fort Bliss soldier dies in Kuwait in noncombat incident
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 12, 2016
A soldier deployed to Kuwait in support of the anti-Islamic State mission died Thursday in a noncombat incident, the Defense Department said.
Spc. Ronald L. Murray Jr., 23, of Bowie, Md., was assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.
The Fort Bliss, Texas-based soldier, who joined the Army in January 2015 and worked in fire support, was killed in a vehicle accident, base spokesman Gil Telles told The Baltimore Sun. He did not have further details.
“He was an outstanding soldier with an infectious smile and sense of humor that would brighten any room,” Col. Robert E. Lee Magee, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, said in a statement. “He will be missed by his family, his fellow soldiers and his command.”
Nearly two dozen servicemembers have died in noncombat incidents while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. mission against the Islamic State group that began in August 2014, according to a Pentagon tally.
