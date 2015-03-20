Former NFL player helping wounded warriors

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) - By any measuring stick, David Vobora already had overachieved in the NFL in 2011.



The linebacker from the University of Idaho was “Mr. Irrelevant” in the 2008 draft, the very last player chosen — seventh round, No. 252 overall by the St. Louis Rams.



But in three seasons with the Rams, he played in 34 games with 16 starts, proving to be not so irrelevant for head coaches Scott Linehan and Steve Spagnuolo. His fourth NFL seaason didn’t start very well. In a mild surprise, he was released by the Rams in the preseason, picked up by Seattle, and then suffered a shoulder injury.



Faced with the prospect of going on injured reserve for the first time in his career, he started taking prescription painkillers. Eventually, the drug habit expanded — to anything he could get his hands on. He became addicted to painkillers.



“As Mr. Irrelevant, I had to have tunnel vision to be successful,” Vobora recalled. “I was always the guy that was sort of on the bubble. But there was a deeper root fear, and the root fear was this identity crisis.”



His entire life had been wrapped around football. What would life be life without football if he couldn’t get healthy and get back on the field? Things reached a point where was spending $2,000 to $3,000 a week on drugs.



When the season ended he decided to check himself into drug rehabilitation and face his demons through detox.



“Obviously, you’re being stripped of your physicality to the utmost,” he said. “Seizures. Couldn’t eat. Couldn’t sleep. Mess.”



That was Vobora’s 2011. But at least he had two arms and two legs. Which is more than Army combat engineer Steven Jackel could say as of Aug. 23, 2011.



That’s the day a vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) while deployed in Afghanistan. A gunner and a dismounted solider were pinned.



“I ended up having to use my leg to put the fire out,” Jackel said, matter-of-factly. “Putting the fire out destroyed my right leg, that’s why you see the lower right limb gone.”



Complications eventually led to the removal of his lower left limb about 1½ years later. But he did put out the fire.



“It was just another day at work, bro,” Jackel said with a shrug.



A few years later, Vobora and Jackel’s paths would intersect in Dallas. Vobora has conquered his demons, and now he’s working with Jackel and other injured veterans to conquer theirs.



The scene was a warehouse gym not far from downtown Dallas. As the music pounded out, all sorts of weights, ropes and exercise equipment were being used in the bustling workout area early last week.



Nothing out of the ordinary here. There was laughing, joking, sweating, words of encouragement. The trainer barked out instructions.



In fact, if you weren’t really looking, it might take a while to discover that several of those working out were amputees, or in the case of Army veteran Will Hoyum, had a spinal cord injury.



As for the instructor for this group of six military veterans — it was none other than Mr. Irrelevant, Vobora.



CHANGE OF HEART



How Vobora got from drug rehab to this Dallas gym takes some explaining. Once he got clean and was out of rehab, Vobora got a call in 2012 from Spagnuolo, no longer with the Rams but then the defensive coordinator in New Orleans. Spags offered Vobora a chance to get back in the league.



But as Vobora recalled, “something in my heart had shifted.” Even though he had snaps left as a player, he decided to close that chapter and retire. He was nervous when he contacted his agent, Marc Lillibridge, with the news.



“I felt like I was breaking up with my girlfriend,” Vobora joked. But Lillibridge, who still lives in St. Louis, was gracious and understanding.



Vobora had always loved the gym and prided himself on working harder than the next guy without taking shortcuts. That’s why he was so upset with a four-game NFL suspension for performance enhancing drugs. He won a lawsuit against the maker of what proved to be a tainted supplement.



In 2013, he opened the Performance Vault, a “for-profit” gym in Dallas — where his wife’s parents live — training developmental athletes, NFL players, Olympians, etc. But then he met Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee from the Army’s 82 Airborne Division, at a birthday party.



For some reason Vobora was drawn to Mills. He walked over and asked Mills when was the last time he worked out.



“He took a chance on me, we started to train, and with each day I watched him overcome his fear of falling, and become empowered,” Vobora said. “Pretty soon, he was looking at my NFL players, talking trash, saying, ‘Oh, does your pinky toe hurt today? I’m sorry.’”



Pretty soon Vobora’s NFL players started scheduling their workout times to coincide with Mills.



“Because it made them a better version of themselves,” Vobora said. “They lost their excuses.”



What began with Mills expanded to training five or 10 disabled veterans, then 20. Before he knew it, Vobora was spending 30 hours a week with the vets, training them for free “because they deserved it.”



In August 2014 came another career crossroads. Dallas linebacker Sean Lee was injured, and the Cowboys called Vobora, wanting to bring him in for a tryout. Even though he’d been out of the league for two years, this could be one last chance to play football.



Clint Bruce, a former Navy Seal and current activist in military and veteran affairs, was sitting in Vobora’s office at the time and could tell Vobora was wrestling with the decision. Bruce asked if he could offer some advice; Vobora said sure.



“I don’t think you want to push ‘pause’ on what you’re doing now,” Bruce told him.



And that was that. Vobora went all-in, getting nonprofit status for the gym and forming the Adaptive Training Foundation for disabled veterans.



A FIGHTING CHANCE



The core of what Vobora does is a nine-week customized session that involves much more than just exercise.



“We use the doctor’s diagnosis, whatever they said you wouldn’t do again, and we turn that into the enemy almost,” Vobora said. “That becomes the insurgent.”



The idea is to defy what once defined you, Vobora said.



He provided a telling example of that, with the story of a quadruple amputee who needed more than six minutes to get himself back in his wheelchair from the ground when he first came to Vobora.



“I told him, that’s fine. I’m glad you did it. We have a baseline,” Vobora said. “But if your house is on fire, you’ll burn (in six minutes). It’s unacceptable. Well now, after weeks of core training, understanding the weight transfer, he’s under 30 seconds.



“Think about that. Now he has a fighting chance. Not to mention, he’s not embarrassed if he falls out of his chair anymore because he knows it’s not gonna take him six minutes.



“Now it’s boop, boop, boop, he’s back in it. People are like, whoa, that was bad-ass. It’s a total paradigm shift for anybody that’s watching.”



After completing the nine-week program, graduates come back on Fridays to train as a group and help mentor newer members of the program. There’s also an advanced level program known as “Reignite” — a competition-based cycle of training.



The six disabled Army and Marine veterans who worked with Vobora last week are in amazing shape and have done some amazing things. Marine Blake Watson has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and two others are planning to do so.



Kevin Trimble lost both legs and an arm in an IED incident while deployed in Afghanistan with the Army. Now, he’s training for the Paralympics as a thrower. Hoyum and Kris Briggs, both Army vets, went skiing in the Lake Tahoe area at the completion of their initial nine-week training session.



“Kevin was blown up when he was 19,” Vobora said. “He’s 24 now. He moves around on that one arm incredibly. But if he does it improperly, what happens when he replaces his shoulder at 30? Right? Where do you go from there?



“So, the bigger zoom-out is what’s his quality of life when he’s 30, 40, 50, 60? I have to be able to remind him of that, even though he wants to go out and ride freaking bulls, and do all kinds of crazy stuff.”



And that’s where the customized training comes in.



HOPE DEALER



At the end of the day, there’s more to the program than fitness, camaraderie and a renewed sense of purpose and possibility. Biggs, for example, is going through a process to become a handicapped-certified trainer.



There are 10 million Americans with a physical disability, Vobora said. He feels it’s not enough to have a handicap ramp leading into a gym. Why not have a handicap-certified trainer inside that gym to provide instruction? He has brought that message to Congress. And who better to train the handicapped than someone who’d been through the physical and emotional pain that comes with such a severe injury?



Vobora said it’s similar to when someone who has gone through chemical addiction becomes a chemical addiction counselor.



“They can empathize with the group, they understand the pitfalls, and they want to be accountable to their new sustainable lifestyle,” he said. “That’s what we give them the opportunity to do.”



Empathize but not sympathize.



“If you treat someone like they’re broken, they’ll act broken,” Vobora explained. “But if you look somebody in the eyes and you treat ’em like they’re a whole person, that’s when they’ll rise up.”



To that end, there’s a box in the gym known as the sympathy box.



“If you want sympathy, you can go stand on the box, because you’re not going to get it anywhere else,” Vobora said.



Vobora and his staff have trained 70 adaptive athletes during this calendar year. As the six trained Monday, “civilians” working with another trainer mingled with them in the gym. One of those NFL athletes Vobora spoke about, former Rams safety Craig Dahl, showed up near the end of the vets’ workout to begin his training session.



For the six veterans, it was an intense, high-energy workout, consisting of a total of “1,000 reps” in various drills. They laughed, they joked, they sweated, they talked about putting together a tattoo party.



“You can tell we don’t have a lot of fun in here,” Vobora said, laughing.



It was sweat psychology in action. A place where those who maybe once had little hope could find a renewal. With Vobora in the role of hope dealer.



“I think that hope is a priceless currency,” he said.



