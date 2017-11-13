Foreign military convoy targeted in Kandahar, casualties feared
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 13, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber struck at a convoy of foreign forces in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on Monday, officials said.
The incident occurred near Kandahar Air Field, where U.S. and coalition forces are based, said Qudratullah Khushbakht, a spokesman for the province’s governor.
“We have sent a team to investigate what happened,” he said, providing no further details.
A government official not authorized to speak with the media said a suicide bomber had caused the explosion and that there were casualties.
Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility.
Military officials said they were aware of reports of a vehicle-borne bomb.
“We are looking into the details and will respond with more information as soon as appropriate,” the NATO mission in Afghanistan said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Also on Monday, an Afghan official said a Taliban attack in western Farah province killed eight police officers, The Associated Press reported.
The Taliban attacked a police checkpoint near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, early on Monday morning, a government spokesman told AP.
One policeman was slightly wounded in the attack and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of links with the insurgents.
