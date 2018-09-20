Florida-based Marine charged in wife’s 2015 death on Okinawa faces courts-martial

Marine Private 1st Class Timothy Irvin, 23, of Hattiesburg, Miss., has been charged in the suffocation death of his wife, Necii Irvin, while stationed on Okinawa in 2015.

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A Florida-based Marine will soon be heading to courts-martial in the 2015 suffocation death of his wife while stationed on Okinawa and in the assault of a woman in Mississippi the following year.

Private 1st Class Timothy Irvin, 23, assigned to Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 out of Pensacola, Fla., has been charged in the death of Glynis Shermaine “Necii” Irvin, 19, according to a copy of the charge sheet obtained by Stars and Stripes.

Necii Irvin died Aug. 31, 2015, at the couple’s home on in Okinawa. Prosecutors say Timothy Irvin placed a hand over her nose and mouth, preventing her from breathing. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm and five counts of making false statements to investigators.

In a separate case, Irvin has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm in the Sept. 30, 2016, strangulation assault of a woman in his hometown of Hattiesburg, Miss., the document said.

A special court-martial has been set for Irvin — who is now in pretrial confinement — on Oct. 22-25, while a general court-martial is scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 14, Marine Corps Installations East spokesman Nat Fahy wrote in an email to Stars and Stripes.

Irvin’s lawyers said they intend to request a delay for the general court-martial, which will be held at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Irvin graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 2013, according to his Facebook profile, and joined the Marine Corps in February 2014, the same year he married Necii Irvin.

He left for Okinawa the following September, according to his Facebook posts, and was assigned to 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Necii Irvin was found unresponsive Aug. 31, 2015, Fahy wrote, citing Camp Lejeune’s Legal Services Support Section. An initial autopsy was mostly inconclusive but said she had been dead for some time. An investigation was then opened by Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

After his wife’s death, Irvin was granted a “humanitarian transfer” to Hattiesburg, Fahy wrote. He was promoted to corporal in December 2015 but was knocked down in rank by two separate nonjudicial punishments — one stemming from “collateral matters” on Okinawa unrelated to his wife’s death and another from misconduct in Mississippi.

Irvin took an NCIS polygraph test while in Mississippi, Fahy said.

“After the polygraph he was placed in pre-trial confinement … and charged [with] the death of his spouse,” he said. Additional charges were added in January 2018.

The five counts of making false statements to investigators stem from his recollections of what happened the night his wife died and whether there was any domestic discord, the charge sheet said. He was also charged with wrongful use of oxycodone.

