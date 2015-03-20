Ex-police cadet sent nude photos of former Army worker to general in blackmail attempt, police say

Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, of Thibodaux, was booked Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

BATON ROUGE, La. (Tribune News Service) — A former Louisiana State Police cadet was arrested after he was accused of sending lewd photographs of a former U.S. Army worker to a general in a blackmail attempt, state police said Monday.

Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, of Thibodaux, was booked Friday on non-consensual disclosure of a private image. He is accused of mailing a nude photo of his victim to the victim's boss, a U.S. Army general, state police spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said.

An Army investigation showed that Kassis, who was employed by the Army at the time, sent the photos in February, Sandifer said. Kassis also intended to send the images to the victim's other employer, Sandifer said.

Kassis started at the Louisiana State Police training academy in May but was terminated as a cadet in June after State Police discovered the pending U.S. Army investigation, Sandifer said.

The Army became aware of the incident in February and started investigating shortly after that. Sandifer said Kassis' employment was immediately terminated when the state police were contacted about the Army investigation.

Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit started investigating the allegations June 5. They executed search warrants on Kassis' cell phone and home. They obtained an arrest warrant for him on Aug. 6, but he fled.

Police in Van Buren Township, Mich., contacted state police Aug. 31, saying they had arrested Kassis on the warrant. He was extradited to Louisiana on Friday and booked in the Lafourche Parish prison.

Kassis is being held on a $50,000 bail, according to the Lafourche Parish Jail online database.

