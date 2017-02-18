WWII bomb transported across Germany, found at waste site
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 18, 2017
BERLIN — Police say an unexploded World War II bomb was inadvertently transported across Germany before being discovered at a waste disposal facility, where it was defused.
Police in the eastern state of Saxony said late Wednesday that the bomb — some 1 meter (3.3 feet) long and 40 centimeters (16 inches) in diameter — was brought to the facility in Deutzen in a delivery of soil from Cologne. That's a journey of some 480 kilometers (300 miles).
Some 600 people in a radius of 1,000 meters (yards) around the bomb were evacuated, and the bomb was quickly defused.
More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are still commonly found in Germany.
