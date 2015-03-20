Wilders targets Turkey amid poll slip week before Dutch vote

Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders is firing up his anti-Muslim base as he seeks to regain support one week out from elections in the Netherlands.

The anti-Islam leader, who lives under constant police protection for his radical immigration views, will lead a protest at the Turkish embassy on Wednesday to oppose rallies backed by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey and the European Union waged a war of words this week, culminating with the suggestion by Erdogan that Germany was stuck in the Nazi era.

The dispute allows Wilders to tap into the populist anger at the core of his party's platform just as polls suggest his support is waning. Seven days before the March 15 election, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed top spot in an aggregate of polls for the first time this year.

"No Turkish minister campaigning in the Netherlands!" Wilders wrote on Twitter ahead of an Ankara-backed rally for expatriate voters in the run-up to a planned April referendum in Turkey.

The Dutch vote will be watched as a bellwether for broader trends in Europe before France and Germany, two other founding EU members and the largest economies in the euro area, hold elections this year amid a groundswell of nationalist support.

The Freedom Party would take 23 seats in the 150-seat parliament compared with 25 for Rutte's Liberals, according to a Peil.nl poll released late on Tuesday. In the middle of January, Wilders's group was forecast to gain 33 seats, compared with 24 for Rutte's. Peil.nl projected three possible coalitions based on its latest polling, none of them involving the Freedom Party.

With 28 parties on the ballot, it could take an alliance between several different groups to form a government. And since most of the mainstream parties have ruled out cooperating with Wilders, it's doubtful that the Freedom Party will get a ruling slot.

It's "unlikely that a single party will obtain a majority -- hence, a coalition is inevitable," Credit Suisse analysts led by Anais Boussie wrote in a note. "Given the fragmented nature of this election round, we expect a coalition of at least four or five parties."

One of the losers of the election looks to be the Labor Party led by Lodewijk Asscher, the deputy prime minister. It entered coalition government with Rutte's Liberals in 2012 after taking 38 seats. Latest polls put it on between nine and 14 seats -- enough to earn a place in just one of the three possible coalitions projected by Peil.nl, and even then as one of five parties.In an interview on Dutch radio on Tuesday, Asscher blamed Rutte for being dragged into a policy "competition" with Wilders and the Freedom Party, known as the PVV in Dutch, to chase votes, saying that it was "failing."

"In recent years Rutte has kept his mouth shut too many times," Asscher said. "Now that elections are coming, he's seeking competition with the PVV. I don't think that's very strong.''