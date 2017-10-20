Wild boars rampage through German town, injure at least 4
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 20, 2017
BERLIN — Police say a pair of wild boars have gone on the rampage and injured at least four people in the northern German town of Heide.
Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult boars appeared early Friday and aggressively attacked pedestrians. Public broadcaster NDR reported that a man had a finger partially bitten off.
Police said one of the boars was shot and killed outside a bank, but the other is still on the run.
Heide is 62 miles northwest of Hamburg, near Germany's North Sea coast and the border with Denmark.
