VW executives in Germany said to face US diesel-case charges

U.S. prosecutors are planning to charge high-level Volkswagen executives based in Germany over the automaker's diesel-cheating scandal, according to a person familiar with the matter, after arresting a manager in the U.S. for allegedly misleading regulators.

Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt was arrested in Florida, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit. He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., according to a complaint made public on Monday in Detroit.

The person familiar with the situation declined to specify when charges against more senior-level executives may be filed or whether the executives to be charged are still employed by the automaker.

Schmidt is accused of participating in a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and Volkswagen customers and to violate the federal Clean Air Act, according to court papers.

Schmidt began working for the automaker in 1997 and served as general manager in charge of its Environmental and Engineering Office from 2012 to 2015, according to the complaint. That agency was primarily responsible for communicating and coordinating with U.S. regulatory agencies, according to prosecutors. In March 2015, Schmidt was promoted to a more senior management position within Volkswagen.

Later that year, after emissions testing discrepancies became known to the U.S. government, he allegedly misled federal regulators about reasons for the differing test results, "offering reasons for the discrepancy other than the fact that VW was intentionally cheating on U.S. emissions test in order to allow VW to continue to sell diesel vehicles in the United States," according to an affidavit filed by the FBI.

Volkswagen is a nearing a multibillion-dollar settlement with the Justice Department to resolve a criminal investigation into the diesel-cheating allegations, which could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported Friday.

