Vicenza High School at Army’s Italy garrison closes after positive coronavirus test

U.S. Army Garrison Italy, where Vicenza High School closed Monday after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, garrison officials said.

VICENZA, Italy — Vicenza High School was closed Monday for cleaning after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, U.S. Army Garrison Italy said in a statement.

“A letter was sent to the high school parent/sponsor’s email address on file with additional information. Public health will reach out to affected parents - please do not call their office,” the announcement posted on the garrison’s Facebook page said.

The announcement did not say when the positive test result occurred.

Contact tracers will get in touch with people deemed close contacts, the statement said.

“If you are not contacted by public health officials, you have not been deemed to have been in close-contact,” the statement said. “We are working closely with our military leadership to monitor the situation. All decisions will be made with the health of our students, staff and community in mind.”

The announcement comes a day after Italy imposed at least a month of new coronavirus restrictions across the country. People are required to wear masks outdoors and restaurants must close to dining by 6 p.m., though takeout is still allowed, under rules announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be badly stricken by the coronavirus and has recently experienced a surge in cases after a drop over the summer.

