USS Eisenhower enters Mediterranean after 5 months in Middle East

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts a routine, scheduled transit through the Suez Canal on Dec. 4, 2016. The Eisenhower carrier strike group entered the Mediterranean after five months operating in the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower entered the Mediterranean Sea Sunday after spending five months in the Middle East in support of operations against the Islamic State, the Navy said.

The Ike was accompanied by the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt, based in Mayport, Fla., and the Norfolk-based guided missile destroyer USS San Jacinto. Since June 28, Ike’s embarked Carrier Air Wing 3 has completed 1,685 combat sorties and dropped 1,581 pieces of ordnance from the Persian Gulf and the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.

Ike’s sailors got a chance to explore Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates during three port visits while the carrier was in the Middle East, the Navy said in a news release Monday.

In addition to switching areas of responsibility, command of the Ike’s air wing changed in recent days when Capt. Marc Miguez relieved Capt. Jeffrey Anderson during a ceremony in the Red Sea, the Navy said. Miguez, from New Iberia, La., is a graduate of the University of South Alabama. He was named a naval flight officer in 1995, the Navy said.

The Ike strike group left for a seven-month deployment June 1.

