US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 19, 2017
DACHAU, Germany -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is touring the site of a former Nazi concentration camp.
Pence is paying a somber visit to the Dachau camp near Munich that was established by the Nazis in 1933. The vice president has been joined by a survivor of the camp and other officials.
More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at Dachau, and more than 40,000 prisoners died there. The camp was liberated by U.S. forces in April 1945.
Pence spoke at the Munich Security Conference of foreign diplomats and defense officials on Saturday and was traveling to Brussels later Sunday for meetings with NATO and European Union officials.
In 2015, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden visited the site with his granddaughter during a trip to Germany.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Would-be contractors learn about acronyms, bureaucracy before bidding on base services deal
Shulkin looks to carry on predecessor’s plans for VA
GAO report: VA remains a ‘high risk’ for waste and mismanagement
Trump is asked to pardon Army officer convicted of Afghan murders
Smith: Trump hiring freeze hurts military maintainers around the country
Why border fences are built between neighbors