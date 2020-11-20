US soldier’s child badly injured in car crash in Germany

U.S. military police at the scene of a traffic accident in Amberg, Germany, where the 8-year-old child of a U.S. soldier was seriously injured Nov. 19, 2020.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The 8-year-old child of a U.S. soldier was seriously injured in a car crash in Bavaria this week, American and German officials said Friday.

“The child involved in the accident is a dependent of a service member in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment,” unit spokesman, Maj. John Ambelang, told Stars and Stripes.

The crash took place in poor weather conditions Thursday evening in the town of Amberg, about 30 minutes south of Vilseck where the unit is based. The service member, a 29-year-old woman, was turning from the wrong lane when the German driver crashed into her vehicle, a report by the Amberg police said.

The child, who was seated on the passenger side, was seriously injured, but both drivers sustained only minor injuries.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals.

The spot where the crash occurred is a hotspot for accidents, the police report said.

