US slams Russia's move to recognize Ukraine rebel documents
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 19, 2017
MOSCOW -- The United States says it is disturbed by Russia's decision to recognize passports and other documents issued by rebel authorities in eastern Ukraine.
The recognition, in an order signed by President Vladimir Putin that was announced Saturday, "is alarming and contradicts the agreed-upon goals of the Minsk Agreement," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said Sunday on Twitter, referring to a two-year-old agreement on ending the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia was a signatory of the agreement.
More than 9,800 people have been killed in fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
President Donald Trump's repeated statements on improving relations with Russia had led to speculation that Washington would soften its stance on Russia's interference in Ukraine.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump's clash with Australia strains alliance
Opposition to travel ban grows as key court decision looms
USARAF medical exercises shift from outreach to training for austere environments
CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence from Trump
Woman's WWII veteran grandfather inspires military career
Islamic State attack drones pose threat to Iraqi troops, general says