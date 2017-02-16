US servicemember accused of attempted murder, rape in Portugal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 16, 2017
LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese prosecutors have brought charges of attempted murder, rape, abduction and assault against an American servicemember stationed at the Lajes Field U.S. Air Force base in Portugal's mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.
The Azores Prosecutors' Office says the 28-year-old man committed the alleged crimes against a 26-year-old married woman and is being held in custody.
Investigating magistrate Joao Carreira said in a statement posted on the Azores Prosecutors' Office website late Wednesday that the servicemember knew the alleged victim. The statement said she escaped from him and swam into the sea before a passer-by helped her.
The alleged events occurred last November, and charges were brought after a police investigation.
The U.S. Embassy in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, said it was aware of the case but could not immediately respond to questions.
