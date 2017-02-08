US Secret Service trains Estonia to handle cyber threats
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 8, 2017
TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia has teamed up with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of its first European Union presidency to train local officials to handle cyber threats - the greatest of which comes from Russia, according to the nation's foreign intelligence service.
Martin Motus, spokesman for the Estonian government's cybersecurity agency RIA, says members of the U.S. agency held a week-long training course "to share best practices" ahead of the six-month presidency that starts in July. Estonia joined the EU in 2004.
Separately, the head of Estonia's foreign intelligence service said Wednesday that Russia was "the greatest source of a threat" to Estonia in cyberspace because Estonia is a member of both the EU and NATO.
Mikk Marran added that the probability of a Russian military attack against NATO is low.
