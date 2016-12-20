US sanctions more Russian companies, people linked to Crimea
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2016
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government says it has extended the economic sanctions on Russia to include eight more entities and seven individuals linked to the annexation of Crimea.
The Treasury Department said Tuesday that this is part of the government's goal "to maintain pressure on Russia by sustaining the costs of its occupation" of the Ukrainian peninsula.
The statement said six of the people were designated for helping to provide support to Bank Rossiya, which was sanctioned in 2014 for providing material support to a senior Russian official. The seventh is accused of having links to a company building a military base near the Russia-Ukraine border.
The companies that are sanctioned include Institut Stroiproekt, a Russian highway construction company, Russian government-sponsored Crimean Railway and the Crimean Ports company.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
John Glenn, 1st US astronaut to orbit Earth, remembered as all-American hero
Weeks of protests turn to celebrations after vote to impeach Park
Navy: Iranian vessel aims weapon at Norfolk-based helicopter
Europe’s largest Army post office hustles to keep up with holiday mail
Military spouses struggle to stay in careers despite state laws
Will Trump reinstate a ban on women in combat? Army secretary says he shouldn't