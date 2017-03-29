US official calls on Kosovo to retract law on creating army
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 29, 2017
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A senior United States official is calling on Kosovo leaders to retract a draft law on the transformation of its security force into a regular army and to continue consultations on the issue with the country's ethnic minorities.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Brian Yee urged the government in Pristina during a visit to Kosovo on Wednesday to "take the law off the table."
Earlier this month, President Hashim Thaci sent a draft law to parliament seeking approval to form a regular army. Unlike constitutional amendments, the law does not require voting approval from Kosovo's ethnic minorities.
NATO and the United States have warned they would scale back military cooperation with Kosovo if the government transformed its lightly armed security force into an army without amending the Constitution.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Calif. National Guard says forced bonus repayments will be resolved by midsummer
Trump sidesteps blame over wiretap row with Britain
Navy artists record military history on canvas
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
US, Japan, South Korea practice missile-threat response off Korea
Pilots keep risking oxygen loss in Boeing F/A-18