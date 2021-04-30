US military vaccinates Germans, Italians against COVID as supply bottlenecks ease

Andreas Heinze, 721st Aerial Port Squadron motor carrier safety specialist, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from Iris Geist, a German nurse, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. Ramstein is the first U.S. air base in Europe to vaccinate its local national workforce.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Hundreds of Germans who work at Ramstein Air Base were inoculated against the coronavirus this week as vaccine supplies became more readily available, officials said.

Around 300 local nationals were given a first dose of the U.S.-made Moderna vaccine at the base Thursday, the 86th Airlift Wing said in a statement.

“Vaccinating our local national population alongside our U.S. population will help protect the entire community,” said wing commander Brig. Gen. Josh Olson. “We’re excited to start, and we’re very grateful for the assistance and support from our host nation partners who made this all possible.”

Ramstein was the first U.S. air base in Europe to vaccinate local employees who said they wanted the vaccine, base officials said.

Aviano Air Base in northern Italy began vaccinating local nationals over the age of 60 on Friday, Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert, a spokeswoman for the 31st Fighter Wing, said. Halbert was unable to say how many Italians received the shot.

Ramstein started vaccinating front-line American personnel, including active-duty troops and health care workers, early this year. But limited vaccine supply and negotiations with German officials prevented the installation from offering the shots to about 2,600 local nationals who work at the base, the statement from the 86th Airlift Wing said.

The U.S. military provided all the doses and supplies for Thursdays inoculations, and health care providers from the Kaiserslautern area helped to administer the shots.

Just over one in five Italians and a quarter of the population of Germany had received at least one COVID shot as of Thursday, compared with 42% of the much larger U.S. population, statistics compiled by Oxford University’s Our World in Data show.

Vaccination campaigns at overseas bases have lagged behind those in the U.S., and among the American population at large.

news@stripes.com

