US lashes out at Russia at UN — and Russia goes after Obama
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 10, 2017
UNITED NATIONS — U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power has lashed out at Russia in the U.N. Security Council for invading and annexing parts of Ukraine and carrying out "a merciless military assault" in Syria.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin shot back, accusing the Obama administration of "desperately" looking for scapegoats for its failures in Iraq, Syria and Libya.
The bitter and biting exchanges came during a Security Council meeting Tuesday after new U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said preventing conflicts and sustaining peace are his top priorities and urged all countries to support these goals.
The clash between Power and Churkin reflected the deep divisions in the U.N.'s most powerful body and the difficulties Gutteres faces. They also reflected the dismal state of U.S.-Russia relations, which have been called the worst since the Cold War.
In this July 17, 2013 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. nominee Samantha Power testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington. Power has completed a personal goal she set when becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in August 2013: She has visited the missions of the 189 countries the United States has diplomatic relations with, and she recommends that her successor Nikki Haley does the same.
