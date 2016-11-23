US helps Kosovo in the fight against violent extremism

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The United States and Kosovo have agreed to cooperate in the fight against violent extremism.

An agreement that was signed Wednesday offered the "general framework of cooperation between the prime minister's office, U.S. embassy and the United Nations on implementing a project on the basic evaluation of the foreign fighters who come to or are linked with Kosovo."

The project will work to prevent violent radicalism in prisons or communities, hold activities on de-radicalization and reintegration, and develop a strategy in the fight against violent extremism in Kosovo, according to a statement.

Kosovo authorities claim that no more of its citizens have joined rebel groups in Syria and Iraq over the past year, though about 70 citizens of Muslim-majority Kosovo are believed already to be active fighters there.

