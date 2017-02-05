Ukraine: 2 soldiers wounded but fighting declines
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 5, 2017
AVDIIVKA, Ukraine -- Ukraine's military says two soldiers were wounded in fighting with rebels in the separatist east, but that artillery attacks were significantly lower after a week in which fighting surged.
The rebels' command on Sunday reported scores of mortar and tank firings by government forces.
Eduard Basurin, spokesman for the rebel military command in Donetsk, did not report any casualties.
A sharp escalation in fighting over the past week has killed at least 33 people, centering on Avdiivka, a government-held town just north of rebel-controlled Donetsk. Nearly 180 homes or apartments in the town of 35,000 people were damaged in the shelling, according to Pavlo Zhebrivsky, a government official in the Donetsk region.
More than 9,800 have died from fighting between troops and Russia-backed rebels since April 2014.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
American soldiers on reassurance mission bring life to small Polish town
Mattis’ message to Japan, South Korea: We still have your back
Shulkin looks to carry on predecessor’s plans for VA
Pentagon: USS Cole off Yemen coast to respond to threats
Islamic State attack drones pose threat to Iraqi troops, general says
Trump promises to 'totally destroy' ban on politicking by tax-exempt nonprofits