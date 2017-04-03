UK police say as many as 20 people took part in hate beating
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 3, 2017
LONDON -- Authorities charged five people Monday over an attack on a 17-year-old Iranian-Kurdish asylum-seeker in south London.
London's Metropolitan Police say the five were charged with violent disorder, with one also being charged with aggravated gross bodily harm following the attack Friday in the London borough of Croydon. They are set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
Police say a group of youths approached the teen at a bus stop and questioned him. Upon learning he was an asylum-seeker, they chased him through the streets and beat him. The attack only stopped after police sirens could be heard and bystanders intervened.
As many as 20 people may have been involved and London's Metropolitan police released three images Monday of people they wish to question in the attack.
Political leaders have condemned the attack, with Conservative Party lawmaker Gavin Barwell describing the attackers as "scum."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
WikiLeaks' latest release of CIA cyber tools could blow cover on agency hacking operations
Amid US uncertainty on Afghanistan policy, Russia resurrects interest
Trump's approach to intel agencies shows anxiety, distrust
North Korea accuses US of using its nukes as excuse
As Mosul fighting rages, a family tries to come back home
Army uses gaming platform to virtually prepare for more lethal Stryker