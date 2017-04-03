UK police say as many as 20 people took part in hate beating

LONDON -- Authorities charged five people Monday over an attack on a 17-year-old Iranian-Kurdish asylum-seeker in south London.

London's Metropolitan Police say the five were charged with violent disorder, with one also being charged with aggravated gross bodily harm following the attack Friday in the London borough of Croydon. They are set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

Police say a group of youths approached the teen at a bus stop and questioned him. Upon learning he was an asylum-seeker, they chased him through the streets and beat him. The attack only stopped after police sirens could be heard and bystanders intervened.

As many as 20 people may have been involved and London's Metropolitan police released three images Monday of people they wish to question in the attack.

Political leaders have condemned the attack, with Conservative Party lawmaker Gavin Barwell describing the attackers as "scum."