UK government rejects Farage's ambition to be link to Trump

LONDON — The British government says it doesn't need maverick anti-European politician Nigel Farage to be its go-between with the incoming Trump administration.

Senior figures in Prime Minister Theresa May's government rejected the idea Sunday after Farage, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, argued he would be ideal given his bond formed on the U.S. presidential campaign trail with Trump.

Farage told BBC radio: "I can help to be a bridge between the government ... and not just Donald Trump, but his team and his administration. I would like to do that."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox retorted Sunday that Britain has "a perfectly good ambassador in Washington."

The U.S. president-elect met Farage last month at Trump Tower and tweeted that Farage would make an excellent ambassador to the United States.

