UK defense chief: No doubt about Trump's NATO commitment

Italian Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti, second from left, faces British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, with their respective delegations, during their meeting, in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

ROME — The British defense secretary says he has "no doubt at all" about the U.S. commitment to NATO under President Donald Trump.

Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday he agrees with Trump that the trans-Atlantic alliance must be modernized so it is more agile and responsive.

Fallon said: "We are in no doubt at all about the U.S. commitment to NATO. Previous U.S. presidents have asked Europe to shoulder a greater part of the burden. There is nothing new in that."

Trump once dismissed the military alliance as "obsolete." The White House has since stressed the "fundamental importance" of NATO to trans-Atlantic relations.

Fallon says NATO must take a "360-degree view" of current threats.

He added: "There shouldn't be a division between a European view and an American view of NATO, and there isn't."

