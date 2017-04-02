UK boat race likely to go ahead despite WWII bomb discovery

LONDON -- Police say that the annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race is likely to proceed as planned despite the discovery of an exploded World War II era bomb near the start on the River Thames.

The bomb was discovered by a member of the public near Putney Bridge, just yards from the starting line of the famous race that pits rowers from Cambridge University against those of Oxford University.

Police say the ordinance was found submerged on the Chelsea shoreline Saturday. The marine policing unit is investigating.

"Our specialist experts are dealing with the suspected (World War II) ordnance," Chief Inspector Tracy Stephenson said. "We have been working very closely with the organizers of the boat race to plan this event, which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike."

Thousands are expected to watch the famous race, which begins at 4:35 p.m. GMT.

London was heavily bombed in the war, particularly during the Blitz years in 1940 and 1941 that concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.