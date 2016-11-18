Turkish officers seeking asylum in other NATO countries
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 18, 2016
BRUSSELS — The chief of NATO says that Turkish NATO officers have sought asylum in allied countries amid a Turkish government crackdown following a failed military coup.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that "some Turkish officers working in the NATO command structure ... have requested asylum in the countries where they are working."
Each country will assess the claims individually, Stoltenberg said in Brussels. He did not identify the countries or the numbers involved, or give reasons for the requests. German media have reported asylum claims in Germany by members of the Turkish military.
Turkey has arrested thousands of members of its military following the July coup attempt, and Stoltenberg noted that Turkey has made "numerous" changes in its NATO personnel.
Stoltenberg is traveling to Istanbul on Sunday.
