Turkish chocolate festival features bust of President Trump
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 25, 2017
ISTANBUL — One of the highlights at a Turkish chocolate festival has been U.S. President Donald Trump — made of cake icing.
It took Turkish chef Tuba Geckil two days to make the imposing bust of Trump, clad from mid-torso in an edible jacket and striped tie.
Geckil said Saturday she crafts her concoctions after following media coverage and Trump, of course, has been in the news a lot.
Her other icing sculptures at the festival at Istanbul's military museum include John Lennon, Nelson Mandela and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Merkel was a particular challenge, taking Geckil about three weeks to complete, partly because the sugary but stern sculpture includes an outstretched arm and pointed finger.
Geckil displayed her Merkel creation at an international culinary exhibition in Germany last year.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Lighter combat helmets in store for Army
Trump administration reviews ways to make it easier to launch drone strikes
With Flynn out as Trump adviser, Turkey still presses for cleric’s extradition from US
2 US soldiers indicted in meth-smuggling case in South Korea
'Norfolk 4,' wrongly convicted of rape and murder, pardoned by Virginia governor
Anxiety grows over North Korea's arsenal