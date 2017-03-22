Turkey says soldier killed by sniper shot fired from Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's military says a sniper shot fired from across the border in Syria has killed a Turkish soldier.
The military officials said the soldier died Wednesday while on guard duty at the military border post near the town of Reyhanli. Turkish forces retaliated to the fire, the military said in a statement.
The officials said the sniper shot was fired from a region held by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey considers as an extension of outlawed Kurdish rebels that are fighting Turkey.
Turkey and the U.S. are locked in a dispute about American plans to liberate the Islamic State-group stronghold of Raqqa.
Turkey insists its own military and allied forces in Syria should mount the fight and is pressing Washington to exclude the Syrian Kurds.
