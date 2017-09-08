Turkey: Germans initially denied visit make it to NATO base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 8, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a delegation of German lawmakers has arrived at a NATO air base in central Turkey to visit German troops stationed there.
Amid souring relations between the two countries, Turkey initially blocked the lawmakers' request to visit German troops at the base in the city of Konya. Turkey later agreed to allow German legislators to take part in a visit by NATO officials.
Anadolu Agency said the seven legislators, accompanied by NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, had arrived in Konya on Friday.
The German troops are part of a NATO air surveillance mission supporting the alliance's fight against the Islamic State group.
Earlier this year, Germany moved troops from Turkey's southern Incirlik air base to Jordan over a spat concerning lawmakers' access to German troops there.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Irma lashes at Puerto Rico, leaves tiny Barbuda devastated
Workers clear out of Russian consulate in San Francisco
Littoral combat ship successfully tests ship-killing missile off Guam
Two A-10s crash in Nevada, pilots eject safely
Cathedral’s grandeur breaks from tradition
Japan debates pre-emptive strike ability as North Korea fears grow