Turkey dismisses 310 navy officers in failed coup probe

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's defense ministry has suspended or dismissed another 310 military personnel as part of an ongoing investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for July's failed coup.

The ministry tweeted Sunday that 168 officers and 123 non-commissioned officers have been suspended from the navy, while 15 officers and four non-commissioned officers were dishonorably discharged.

More than 4,200 military personnel had been dismissed by the ministry since the failed coup on July 15 which killed more than 270 people.

Close to 37,000 people have been arrested, more than 100,000 people dismissed or suspended from government jobs, and 170 media outlets and scores of businesses and associations have been shut down over alleged ties to a movement led by Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the failed coup.